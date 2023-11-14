More than 60 people turned up to support a new tradition where people pay respects at the graves of war heroes at Buxton Cemetery.

Sea cadets, army cadets and air training corp along with members of the public were all in attendance at Buxton's first remembrance service at the war graves. Photo Bob Nicol

The Buxton Branch of the Royal British Legion invited members of the public to come and lay crosses at the graves of the fallen soldiers on November, 11.

Bob Nicol, chair of the Buxton legion branch said: "There was around 60 people which is great.

"This was a very moving service and we hope to make it an annual event."The remembrance service was led by Reverend Catlin Hubbard and the Sea Cadets, Army Cadets and Air training Corps were in attendance.

Bob has been going to the war graves every year to lay poppies and crosses and this year decided to invite the public along.

He said: “There is a lot of history in Buxton and that shouldn’t be forgotten and I wanted to do something which would bring people together so they can pay their respects at the graves of the people who died for our freedom.”

During the service there were bible readings, hymns and a poem was also read out.

Remembrance wreathes were laid by Mr and Mrs Taylor as their son Marine Scott Taylor is interred in the war graves section of the cemetery. Andrew Hindle Laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal British Legion.