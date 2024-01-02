Christmas in the Community ensured more than 500 people in Buxton and the surrounding area received a meal on Christmas Day.

Ruth Eyre-Barnes has been feeding the vulnerable, lonely and those who are financially struggling each Christmas since 2015 and says more than 500 people were given food and gifts this Christmas.

She said: “I'm proud of how it's been able to help some many at Christmas and to ensure that people have Christmas through either a hamper or Christmas Day meal.”

This year hampers were made in up advance from donated food and gifts and given to families through Zink and the Residents of Fairfield Association.

For people who did not want to be alone on Christmas Day there was also a free Christmas dinner available at The Trademen’s Entrance Cafe in Higher Buxton and more than 100 people came together.

Ruth said: “I think it's evolved a lot through us doing the hampers now which really have helped provide that gap for families who may not want to come to us Christmas Day but are still struggling etc.

“Sadly I've seen the numbers grow as well of people needing to use the service who may be working and are just struggling at the moment.”

A donation of £1,200 was made to help cover the costs of the meals and hampers from the masonic lodges across the High Peak.

Harley Jai The Miss Natural Beauty who lives in the High Peak came and volunteered helped pack hampers and Buxton Brewery donated the boxes for the hampers.

Ruth said: “It was brilliant - and I'm really glad that people were able to help.

“Our donations were a lot lower than previous years but that's understandable with the ongoing inflation crisis with things going on for families and people. People are struggling in they and helping as much as they can.”

Zink staff helped distribute the hampers to people most in need.

Buxton Brewery donated the boxes needed for the hampers this year.

Harley Jai Miss Natural Beauty from the High Peak was on hand to help back the hampers up.