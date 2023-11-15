There will be live music and food vendors and more than 50 market stalls at the Buxton Market’s special Christmas Market next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday December, 9 the annual Christmas Market organised by Buxton Markets is back and bigger than ever with traders already on a waiting list.

Laura Harrall from Buxton Markets Community Interest Company said: “With just four weeks to go to this years Buxton Markets Christmas Market, the team are busy making plans to ensure that everyone, both traders and visitors have a great day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a worrying start to the year with the float and trailer vandalism, the team have worked hard throughout the year to continue to bring a variety of stalls together and following on from the success of last year's Christmas Market, stalls spaces are now fully booked.”This years market will be held on the Market Place in Higher Buxton and will spread right down to the Town Hall.

Music, hot food vendors, and more than 50 stalls for the Buxton Markets Christmas Market. Photo Buxton Markets

Laura said: “This year we plan to have a central area for live music and food stalls where you can get into the festive spirit.

“Our usual traditional market will be running and we expect in excess of 50 stalls including seasonal decorations, gift ideas, toys, food and drink.”