More than 50 stalls planned for Buxton Market's special Christmas Market
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Saturday December, 9 the annual Christmas Market organised by Buxton Markets is back and bigger than ever with traders already on a waiting list.
Laura Harrall from Buxton Markets Community Interest Company said: “With just four weeks to go to this years Buxton Markets Christmas Market, the team are busy making plans to ensure that everyone, both traders and visitors have a great day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“After a worrying start to the year with the float and trailer vandalism, the team have worked hard throughout the year to continue to bring a variety of stalls together and following on from the success of last year's Christmas Market, stalls spaces are now fully booked.”This years market will be held on the Market Place in Higher Buxton and will spread right down to the Town Hall.
Laura said: “This year we plan to have a central area for live music and food stalls where you can get into the festive spirit.
“Our usual traditional market will be running and we expect in excess of 50 stalls including seasonal decorations, gift ideas, toys, food and drink.”
Although stall spaces have been fully booked, Buxton Markets is still taking enquiries for the waiting list and can still accommodate traders who can bring their own gazebo or who trade from a vehicle.In the coming weeks the market will be advertising the traders at the event on its Facebook page.