More than 30 items fixed at Buxton's Repair Cafe
A group of volunteers at the Buxton Repair Cafe mended or fixed 32 items which have now been saved from going to landfill.
The repair cafe which is ran by Transition Buxton met on the Sunday August, 27 at Buxton Methodist Church.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We had a busy Repair Cafe session with most of the 32 items that came in going home fixed or improved – including a lamp, steam cleaner and dust buster, as well as at least five garments, a turn table, a hoover, a Greek vase, two clocks, and a CD player.”
Transition Buxton is a group of local people concerned about the environment working to improve our community’s resilience through practical actions and projects.
Since the repair cafe opened in 2019 it has given a second lease of life to hundreds of items which if they could not be repaired would have ended up in landfill.