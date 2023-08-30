A group of volunteers at the Buxton Repair Cafe mended or fixed 32 items which have now been saved from going to landfill.

An old lamp has been given a new lease of life thanks to volunteers at Buxton Repair Cafe. Pic Transition Buxton

The repair cafe which is ran by Transition Buxton met on the Sunday August, 27 at Buxton Methodist Church.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We had a busy Repair Cafe session with most of the 32 items that came in going home fixed or improved – including a lamp, steam cleaner and dust buster, as well as at least five garments, a turn table, a hoover, a Greek vase, two clocks, and a CD player.”

Transition Buxton is a group of local people concerned about the environment working to improve our community’s resilience through practical actions and projects.