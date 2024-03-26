More than 2,000 people sign petition to save Buxton Museum from permanent closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In June 2023 Buxton Museum closed suddenly with Derbyshire County Council, who run the Terrace Road venue, citing a temporary closure due to the discovery of dry rot in the building’s structural timbers, posing a safety risk.

In August last year DCC said: “While it is not possible currently to put an exact timescale on the work, from packing, moving and storing, through to the investigation and potential remedial work, it is acknowledged that the museum and art gallery will be closed for a considerable amount of time.“Results from the investigation work will be used to determine what structural work would need to be carried out to the building to bring it back into use, and the potential costs involved.”

However, almost a year on there has not yet been a survey to inspect the damage but the displays have been taken out and artefacts processed and boxed up.

A petition has more than 2,000 signatures in just a week calling to stop Buxton Museum from closing permanently.

No alternative short-term venue has been proposed.

Now Vision Buxton has decided it’s time for action and last week started a petition to save the museum.

In just days more than 2,000 have signed the petition showing their support for the museum to be reopened again.

Roddie MacLean, chair of Vision Buxton said: “We can’t let the museum become a thing of the past. "The museum is so much more than just a building and, as a town, we should come together to demand progress so that this important resource is not allowed to be lost.”

The iconic Buxton bear at Buxton Museum.

With museums not being deemed an ‘essential service’, the future of Buxton Museum and Art Gallery is not looking secure, they say.

The adjacent and interlinked Peak Buildings, also owned by DCC, has stood empty ever since the courts closed back in June 2016.

Dave Green, CEO of Buxton Civic Association, who has only recently moved to the town, said “There seem to be ideas and expertise that are being ignored.

Cathy Grange, resident and Vision Buxton member said: “It is unthinkable that Buxton, with all its rich heritage, should be without our museum and we need to know where we stand with DCC and what they intend to do about the building itself, the collection and its staff.

“Museums make a positive difference in communities, giving pride in their history, creating jobs and providing education to schools and we must do all we can to preserve them.”

Of the people who have signed the petition some also left comments and thoughts.

Dione Miller said: “Buxton Museum and Art Gallery is an important resource for locals and visitors alike. Heritage belongs to the people, and artefacts/art works not on display risk becoming irrelevant, with people losing touch with arts, craft and the past.”

Kate Dickinson said: “Heritage and culture are great levellers and should be available to all.

“Learning about our past is an important part of understanding where we are now and planning for a better future.”

Steve Wilson said: “It was the best thing about trips to Buxton, it should be cherished and nurtured by DCC, not closed down.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “The structural building problems in Peak Buildings, where the museum service is based, have unfortunately meant that the museum has had to temporarily close to the public.

“A detailed assessment of the extent of the dry rot in the building is now underway, which will give us a clear understanding of the extent of structural damage and then inform our forward strategy for the building.

“Meanwhile, in case a move should be necessary, the museum team are working hard to prepare collections, and to develop an interim service that will see the staff and artefacts out in the community whilst the gallery spaces are closed.

“We remain committed to providing a museum in Buxton. The museum collections include well over 40,000 artefacts and artworks, so finding space that can house a collection of this size, as well as exhibition and gallery space, is challenging.

“A number of options for relocating the museum elsewhere in the town have been, and continue to be, considered, but this process is complex, and it will take time to find the right solution with the appropriate conditions in which to preserve our varied range of collections. We are keen to work with the people of Buxton to ensure that the museum service remains an asset for the town, and will be sharing our plans once they are further developed.”

A town event is being planned for Saturday June, 8, one year on from the hurried closure, hosted by the We Are Buxton Community Forum, of which Vision Buxton is a key member, to highlight the concern for BMAG’s continued closure.

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/save-buxton-museum-art-gallery-from-permanent-closure