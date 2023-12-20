A giant convoy of tractors will drive through the streets of Manchester, Cheshire, and the High Peak to pay tribute to lost loved ones of the farming community while raising money for The Christie.

Ferguson Roylance is organising a tractor convoy which will pass through some of the High Peak as part of it's fundraiser for The Christie hospital. Photo submitted

On Saturday December, 30 a convoy of more than 100 tractors will take to the roads for the third annual event.

Since the inaugural event in 2020, the tractor convoy has attracted thousands of onlookers across Poynton, Disley, New Mills, Marple and beyond.

The event is organised by 23-year-old agricultural-based contractor Ferguson Roylance from Whitegate after his good friend and farming colleague Harvey Mitchell died from cancer in December 2020.

“Ferguson wanted to do something in memory of him, and to say thanks to everyone at The Christie hospital for caring for Harvey.”

Harvey’s funeral was restricted, due to the pandemic, so Ferguson and his partner Zara came up with the idea of organising a ‘tractor run’ where people could participate via social distancing and to let Harvey’s family and friends have the chance to say goodbye to him.

“My goal was to give people the opportunity to say farewell to Harvey and raise money for the hospital who cared for him - all in in a Covid-safe environment,” said Ferguson.

“I don’t have an event organising background, but it was a big success - hundreds of people all stood socially distanced at the sides of the roads to watch and wave at us all as we drove past in our tractors. It was a special way to celebrate Harvey, while also raising vital funds to

help support cancer patients and their families.”

The following year another friend of the farming community Lisa Messenger passed away, so the fundraising tractor convoy was repeated to honour her name as well.

Ferguson’s initial fundraising goal was £1,000 which he has doubled to £2,200 to date.

Tractor drivers pay a donation to join in the convoy, which will start at Hilltop Farm in Woodford, Stockport at 11.30am on Saturday December, 30 and will incorporate several towns including Marple, New Mills and Disley.

The event finishes at around 5.30pm at Middlewood, Stockport, where people will gather for refreshments.

Throughout the tractor convoy there will be opportunities to donate to The Christie Charity.

As well as for Lisa and Harvey, this year’s convoy will be in memory of Stuart Wainwright, who recently died in a farming accident.

Ferguson added: “We have chosen this date as it is a slightly quieter time for most farmers and it is also quieter on the roads.

“We appreciate the support from the council, the police and all emergency services to help make this event happen.

“It’s our way of remembering our friends Harvey, Lisa and Stuart, whilst raising money for a good cause.”

Louise Dawson, Community Fundraising Office at The Christie Charity, “The tractor convoy is such a great idea. We’re so grateful to Ferguson and the farming community for their wonderful fundraising efforts and we hope it is another big success this year.”