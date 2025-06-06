More affordable housing on the cards as High Peak Borough Council approves five year plan

A new Housing Strategy has been approved by High Peak councillors covering the next five years to 2030 and will see an increase in affordable housing for the area.

This plan comes as the Government continues to make it clear that housing is very much among its key priorities. Among the objectives to be delivered the council say it will be developing a High Peak Decent Home Standard, developing and implementing a plan to increase the council's housing stock, which currently stands at around 3,800 properties. It will also be looking to bring empty private sector properties back into use and support actions such as retrofitting properties to reduce fuel poverty and to prevent health hazards. Councillor Fiona Sloman, executive councillor for housing and licensing said: "Since the last strategy was produced we have had a pandemic, which highlighted the importance of having a safe, secure and affordable home. “We were already familiar with the links between poor quality housing, physical health, mental health, wellbeing and inequalities. "Knowing this context we have therefore put together a new and ambitious strategy and actions, a way forward that recognises a home is much more than a house. “That it is a place where we should feel safe and well, and is something that provides the base from which we all live our lives and are connected to work, education, services and communities. “Appreciating this is fundamental in how we will deliver our new strategy." The strategy is supported by a delivery plan with measurable actions that will be reviewed and developed over the five years. The council has highlighted three priorities; increasing the supply of quality homes and affordable housing; promoting homes that positively contribute to the health, well-being and independence of residents and addressing sustainability and zero-carbon challenges in new and existing housing. The plan will also look at housing standards and social landlord performance; the private rented sector; home ownership; affordable housing provision; Levelling Up; accessible housing; energy efficiency; supported accommodation and older persons housing; the Domestic Abuse Act 2021; welfare reforms, the cost of living and homelessness; and refugee resettlement. The new Housing Strategy can be read in full at highpeak.gov.uk/article/1348/Housing-Strategy