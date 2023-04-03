Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is celebrating with a heritage talk on Thursday, April 13, a Crescent cake design competition on Friday, April 21 and a ‘Birthday Ball’ in the Crescent Assembly Rooms on Friday, April 28.

Kerry Fox, Event Manager for the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said:

“For the Birthday Ball entertainment provided by the accomplished Regency Rejigged will be an opportunity to join in a selection of 17th and 18th century dances with expert tuition from a Dancing Master.

Month-long celebrations to honour the 300th birthday of John Carr the architect for The Crescent in Buxton. Pic Jason Chadwick

“All the dances will be taught, walked through, called and set to the backdrop of music provided by the Regency Players.”

Each ball ticket includes entry to an optional afternoon dance workshop in the Assembly Rooms between 2 - 4pm, offering additional tuition for those who wish to attend.

For those who are more suited to baking than dancing the trust is holding its own Crescent cake baking competition.

Kerry said: “The flavours, fillings and features are entirely up to you - the more creative the better.”

The categories for the baking competition include the junior baker for under 16’s; captivating curves in reference to The Crescent’s famed curve, delectable decorator which is asking people to recreate the iconic crescent image on your cake and the John Carr Curve Ball which is a your take on the architect’s work.

Kerry said: “Join us on Friday April, 21 in the Pump Room to present your beautiful bakes and have them judged by sweet toothed members of the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust team and the prestigious School of Artisan Food.”

Carr also designed the 1783 incarnation of St Ann’s Well to comply with the Enclosure Act of 1772 which declared it to be public property, ensuring a free source of water for the residents of the town.

On Saturday The Buxton Advertiser ran an article online saying the well would be converted to produce sparkling water to celebrate John Carr’s birthday.

This was of course an April Fools’ joke but all the other events are going ahead!

For more information about any of the actual birthday celebrations taking place visit buxtoncrescentexperience.com

