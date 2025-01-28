Monsal Trail in the Peak District reopens – after 1500 diseased trees felled
Monsal Trail in the Peak District reopened on Saturday, January 25, after tree safety and maintenance work were completed two weeks ahead of schedule.
Sections of the 8.5 mile picturesque trail, which runs between Bakewell and Blackwell Mill, were shut to the public since January 6 to allow for tree felling along with routine safety and maintenance tasks.
The works saw about 1,500 trees with ash dieback disease felled and fencing was installed to support a stretch of dilapidated dry stone walls.
A spokesperson for Peak District National Park confirmed that Monsal Trail has reopened and added: “Contractors may occasionally be present completing smaller tasks (whilst the route remains open), please follow any instruction or signage on site. Monsal Head woodland remains closed.”
