Monsal Trail in the Peak District reopens – after 1500 diseased trees felled

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The popular Peak District attraction has fully reopened to the public earlier than expected.

Monsal Trail in the Peak District reopened on Saturday, January 25, after tree safety and maintenance work were completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

Sections of the 8.5 mile picturesque trail, which runs between Bakewell and Blackwell Mill, were shut to the public since January 6 to allow for tree felling along with routine safety and maintenance tasks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The works saw about 1,500 trees with ash dieback disease felled and fencing was installed to support a stretch of dilapidated dry stone walls.

Monsal Trail has reopened on Saturday, January 25 following recent tree safety and maintenance works.Monsal Trail has reopened on Saturday, January 25 following recent tree safety and maintenance works.
Monsal Trail has reopened on Saturday, January 25 following recent tree safety and maintenance works.

A spokesperson for Peak District National Park confirmed that Monsal Trail has reopened and added: “Contractors may occasionally be present completing smaller tasks (whilst the route remains open), please follow any instruction or signage on site. Monsal Head woodland remains closed.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictMonsal TrailBakewell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice