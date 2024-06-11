‘Moment in history’ as more than 200 people show support for Buxton Museum and Art Gallery at a mass photocall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people turned up to show their support for Buxton Museum and Art Gallery after it was announced the building is to be sold off after being closed for a year.

The mass photocall was already planned to mark the one year anniversary of the sudden closure of the museum.

However, since then Derbyshire County Council, DCC, who own the museum on Terrace Road, have put Peak Buildings up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gathering still went ahead as a show of solidarity for the museum and for people who do not want the collections, the museum and the gallery to be lost for good

The large crowd gathered outside Buxton Museum to protest its closure. Photo Jason Chadwick

We Are Buxton, a group of eight local, not-for-profit community groups working in-and-for the town, has led a Love Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, BMAG, campaign.

Jean Ball spokesperson for the group said: “It was brilliant and more than 200 people turned up - a real moment in history."

Jean says the gallery has been the launch pad for several successful artists and the museum is not just a town archive it is people’s family archives too and memories from across the generations are there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who attended the demonstration was Ros Westwood MBE, the retired Derbyshire Museums Manager, who worked at Buxton Museum for 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 200 people turned up to the demonstration to show support against the closure of Buxton Museum and art Gallery. Photo Jason Chadwick

She said: “I come here standing on the shoulders of ten previous curators who have worked tirelessly for the town to have - at the people’s request - this museum. It was very much the people who asked for it and it is the people’s collection.”

Catherine Parker Heath, Community and Conservation Archaeologist with the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “This is such an important museum for Buxton but also the National Park.”

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, was abruptly closed on 1 June 2023 following the discovery of dry rot in the building’s structural timbers, posing a safety risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building has not just been the home of the town’s museum and art gallery but also the town hall was based out of there and during the First World War it was a hospital for injured Canadian soldiers.

5,000 people have also signed a petition calling to save Buxton Museum and Art Gallery which will be presented to Derbyshire County Council in a few weeks. Photo Jason Chadwick