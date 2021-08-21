Mission Impossible 7: Video shows train falling off Derbyshire’s Darlton Quarry as filming takes place for Tom Cruise blockbuster
Video has emerged on social media showing a train falling over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton – as part of filming for the upcoming Mission Impossible 7 blockbuster.
The locomotive crashed in to a water-filled tank on part of the quarry floor.
Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who plays action man Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible, was nearby as the dramatic stunt happened.
The film is expected to be released next year.