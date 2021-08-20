Mission Impossible 7: Train disaster scene filmed in Derbyshire as Tom Cruise spotted

After months of waiting, the Mission Impossible 7 team in Stoney Middleton – including Hollywood star Tom Cruise – have tonight filmed a train going over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry.

And Peak District photographer Villager Jim captured the unforgettable moment.

Wow! Picture used with permission of Villager Jim - www.facebook.com/VillagerJim

He shared his amazing shot with the Derbyshire Times, saying: “I waited five months for this.

“What an amazing day.”

He said Mr Cruise, 59, who plays action man Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible films, flew to the site in his helicopter.

“His helicopter was all black to match his outfit,” added Villager Jim.

The seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is set for release next year.

Going off a document sent to people living in Stoney Middleton, filming had been expected to take place early next month – but it looks like it may now be complete.

For more Villager Jim pictures, visit www.facebook.com/VillagerJim