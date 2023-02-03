Missing pet search team heads for Buxton to look for black and white cat

Animal Search UK’s missing pet search team will be in town on Saturday, February 4, starting in the King’s Road area towards Fairfield where Tom’s concerned owner lives.

The five-year-old is typical tuxedo black and white cat – think of the character Felix – with more black to one side of his face than the other, a patch which extends to cover his nose. He was last seen at home on Monday, January 30.

His owner said: “Tom was wearing a blue tracker collar when he went missing. We want people to be aware that his brother looks very similar but wears a red collar.”

Have you seen Tom around Buxton this week?

Animal Search UK, a professional service operating across the country, is appealing for residents to keep an eye out and contact them with information on Tom’s possible whereabouts.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Losing a pet is devastating for the entire family, including the other pets. We will do all we can tomorrow to find Tom and get him home where he belongs, but we really need the local community to help in any way they can.”

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Tom should call the 24/7 hotline on 0800 4320340 or visit www.animalsearchuk.co.uk quoting reference number ALP300153.

The search team will be documenting their operation throughout the day via the company’s social media accounts.