Missing man found safe and well in Buxton

Police searching for a missing man say he has been found safe and well in Buxton.

By Louise Cooper
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:14 pm

Jai Williams had been reported missing to police in Suffolk on Tuesday August 30.

But the 26-year-old was found safe and well in Buxton today (Wednesday).

Jai Williams is believed to have been in Buxton on Monday

Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.

