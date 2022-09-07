Missing man found safe and well in Buxton
Police searching for a missing man say he has been found safe and well in Buxton.
By Louise Cooper
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 3:14 pm
Jai Williams had been reported missing to police in Suffolk on Tuesday August 30.
But the 26-year-old was found safe and well in Buxton today (Wednesday).
Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.