The Men’s Repair Shed will be meeting at new community venue the Rock Mill Centre, behind the bus station, on alternate Saturdays, 4-6pm, starting February 4.

It has been organised by Danny Smith, project manager for local voluntary organisation Youth Matters, but unlike his usual work this new group is for over-18s only.

Danny, who grew up in Fairfield, said: “I was walking home from the boxing gym one day with a lad suffering really bad anxiety. He was talking about it and leaning on me a bit.

Youth Matters project manager Danny Smith. (Photo: Annie Greatorex)

“It’s well documented how men struggle to access support for their mental health, so I asked him, ‘If I set up a group where you can come and talk, would you do it?’ He said yes, and so I’ve done it.”

Danny added: “I’ve suffered with depression my whole life. I don’t really like to talk about it, but I knew there was nothing like this in New Mills.

“I also knew from the mentoring we do at Youth Matters that it’s easier to connect with people if you’re doing activities at the same time. This is an informal way for blokes to have a bit of a laugh in a nice workshop environment.”

The repair shed is open to anyone to just show up, whether they are more interested in the talking or in trading and honing their skills. No DIY experience is required.

The idea is to offer each other support through the subtle means of friendship, camaraderie and occupation.

A former engineer, Danny has already drawn up plans for the group to create, make and repair things which will make a difference around town.

He said: “We’ll be building a new seating area for the Rock Mill Centre and planting beds for the Incredible Edible community gardening group, as well as fixing bikes for the Youth Matters bike shed.

“Maybe you’re an older fella feeling a bit lonely, or a younger one who would otherwise spend Saturday night drinking alone – there’s no obligation to talk but you might have a laugh over a cup of tea and a biscuit.”

Danny ran pilot sessions in the autumn and though the uptake was small, he says the impact was obvious.

He said: “One lad was training to be a plumber but had never worked with wood, so he was dead excited. Another was going through a lot of stress after finishing his doctorate, and I managed to set up an interview for him with a university organisation helping people in that situation.

“Others were living with autistic spectrum disorders and maybe they’ve always avoided crowds, but everyone loved coming here.”

He added: “I was very aware during the pilot just how much it benefitted me too, being able to have a joke with other men in a similar position to myself and the feedback from those who attended was very positive.

“I know there must be a need for it so I’ll be in the shed every other week, no matter what, and I hope it will get really busy.”

For more information, email [email protected]

