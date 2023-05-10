Alan Tideswell was selected to represent Derbyshire as a standard bearer at the King's Coronation.

Alan Tideswell was noticed after entering standard bearing competitions for both Derbyshire and then the larger regional sector.

The Royal Navy veteran from Chapel-en-le-Frith made the journey down to the capital on Tuesday last week and returned after the coronation on Sunday.

He said: “What a week it’s been.

Alan Tideswell took part in the King's Coronation as a standard bearer for Derbsyhire, pictured with his wife, Sally who watched from home. Pic Jason Chadwick

“It was an honour to be invited and to be able to attend the King’s Coronation not just representing The Royal British Legion as Derbyshire County Standard Bearer for the whole of Derbyshire but also Chapel-en-le-Frith as their Branch Standard Bearer too.

“We did a full rehearsal overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

“It was very strange being out on the streets of London at 2am but it wasn’t quiet.

“There were 6,000 people doing the rehearsal and people lined the streets to watch, not as many as there were on Saturday but there were people who stayed and watched for up to 40 minutes in the middle of the night.”Alan said on the day of the coronation he was up at 5.30am and reporting for duty at 7am and was on shift in Parliament Square until 3pm with only a quick break of around half an hour.

Alan appeared briefly on the TV during the coronation as the Royal Carriage with Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children passed by.

He said: “I saw the King and Queen arrive in their carriage at Westminster Abbey at around 10.45am then the bands turned up around midday and I watched the royal procession leave.

“The standard bearers stayed on Parliament Square while the procession returned to Buckingham Palace so I wasn’t part of that but to be part of it at all is a huge honour.

Alan says as an ex-service personnel he has taken part in many big events but this one was a bit different.

He said: “It was phenomenal, memories to last a lifetime and the moment of a lifetime.

“To be there during such a moment in history is one I won’t forget.”

Alan served under The Queen during his time in the Royal Navy between 1982 and 1998 and said the opportunity he was given to be part of the coronation celebrations is not one many get the privilege to do, not even when serving.

The coronation was the largest military ceremonial operation for 70 years and saw sailors, soldiers and aviators from across the UK and the breadth of the Commonwealth taking part in two processions.

Alan was just one of 100 Royal British Legion standard bearers who provided a Guard of Honour around Parliament Square.

The Standard Bearers represented the Royal British Legion and seven other associated Armed Forces charities; The Royal Naval Association, Royal Marines Association, Army Benevolent Fund, Air Forces Association, Royal Commonwealth and Ex Services League,

Merchant Navy Association and SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.