MBE for Buxton International Festival’s vice president and former Derbyshire High Sheriff Louise Potter

Louise Potter, No.6 The Square Tearooms & Accommodation. On the kings birthday honours for services to buxton, the festival and the opera house. Photo Brian Eyre

Louise Potter has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to the ‘economic development of Buxton’.

The letter arrived from the cabinet office in May and came as a complete surprise.

Louise, 75, said: “I certainly wasn’t expecting that to land on my doorstep but what an honour it is.

“I was very surprised and very moved.”

She does not know who put her forward for the accolade but says she is so grateful they did.

Louise owned the Old Hall Hotel for 25 years and became involved with the Buxton Opera House.

She said: “The opera house is a real gem and brings so many people to the area for shows.

“And being opposite with the hotel I wanted to see the theatre thrive.

“There is something for everyone from comedy to opera to touring shows and I love going to watch shows.”

Louise then became involved with the Buxton International Festival and has been a board member for more than 20 years, she served as chair of the Friends of BIF for a decade and now continues her support as Vice President and events secretary for the Friends.

She has also given her involvement to Visit Peak District, and Vision Buxton.

The honour of Derbyshire High Sheriff was given to Louise around five years ago.

This is a royal appointment for a year to support the Crown, the judiciary and the community in a county.

She said: “That was wonderful and a chance to meet so many people across the county.”

If that was not enough Louise also owns No 6 Tearooms on The Square, but the business is now run by her daughters.

And she was given the title of Business Woman of the Year in 2002 for all her hard work.

Over the years she has given herself to the town to make it a better place.

Michael Williams, CEO of Buxton International Festival, shared a statement about Louise’s MBE.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted by this well-deserved honour for one of our most loyal Friends and Patrons.

“Louise has been deeply involved with the Festival for many years, from running our acclaimed Book Series to generously hosting authors, board meetings, and cast parties at her wonderful tea rooms, No.6.

“Her charm and distinctive sense of style have graced countless Festival occasions.

“This MBE is a fitting recognition for an individual who has given so much to the Festival, and it could not have been awarded to a more deserving person.”

Louise has not yet been to Buckingham Palace to claim her Member of the British Empire medal; the letter says she will be called within six months to make the special trip.

She added: “It really is a true honour that people I work with in my home town thought enough of me to nominate me and I’m truly grateful.

“And I’m looking forward to going to London too. That will be a wonderful day but there are so many wonderful volunteers and organisations in Buxton who all work so hard to make the town the best it can be - I think that is one of the truly great things about the town.”