Mayoral hopeful Ben Bradley discusses derelict Buxton Market Street site with local Councillor
Councillor Grooby voiced resident’s concerns over the derelict ‘care and repair agency’ building off Market Street, along with the adjacent land and car park, stating that it’s been left in a sorry state for several years and attracts littering and anti-social behaviour.
The site of the old depot, including the derelict Council offices and car park, was finally put up for sale by the High Peak Borough Council in 2021, but late last year the Council confirmed that discussions were still ongoing, with the timings of the promised regeneration at the site remaining uncertain.
The mayor of the East Midlands, who will be elected in May, will have new funding and powers to work with Councils and improve sites like the one on Market Street, and bring forward other brownfield sites across Derbyshire for redevelopment.
Mr. Bradley states that as mayor he can provide “a bit of extra support and incentive” for Councils like High Peak, so that “we’re able to invest into our town centres and high streets, and to bring these buildings back to life”.
Commenting, mayoral candidate Ben Bradley said:
“There are sites like this in Buxton and throughout the region, where a bit of extra support and incentive is needed to bring buildings like this back to life and to a useful purpose, rather than leaving them as eyesores and magnets for anti-social behaviour.
“As mayor, I’ll work with Councillor Grooby and local Councils to ensure we’re able to invest into our town centres and high streets, and to bring these buildings back to life.
“The mayor will have access to funding to bring forward brownfield sites for redevelopment, this is the kind of site that in my mind will benefit from new investment and something the mayor could work with a developer on and improve for the local community.”
Commenting, Derbyshire Councillor Linda Grooby said:
“It was a pleasure to welcome Ben and show him some of the best Buxton has to offer. However, our visit to this area shows the worst of it. It is such a blight on the town and especially to local residents who live on Market Street and have to see it every day. I bring it up regularly but as yet nothing is certain as to the future of this area.”