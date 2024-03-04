Mayoral candidate Ben Bradley praises work done by High Peak Community Café and Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr. Bradley met with CEO Paul and his team, along with local Buxton Councillor Linda Grooby, where they discussed the role the East Midlands mayor will be able to play in supporting organisations who help people at a time of poverty or crisis.

During their meeting Mr. Bradley outlined the major transport investment coming to the region, which will help people access jobs and opportunities further afield, and the potential for new powers to bring about bespoke employment programmes for Derbyshire, or to bring new investment and create jobs.

Zink and High Peak Foodbank provides a range of activities and services for people facing extremely challenging times in their lives, from work coaching and help with employability, to ‘micro-jobs’ which help people build confidence and gain vital work experience.

Ben at Zink Cafe

They also offer a range of other support and advice services such as mental health crisis support as an alternative to A&E, and individual grant schemes to help source essential items like a cooker or bedding.

Whilst at the Zink Community Café, Mr. Bradley remarked on the “amazing group of staff and volunteers who are delivering something really wonderful for their community”, including the range of food, games, and other activities on offer there. He expressed his thanks to CEO Paul and Councillor Grooby for inviting him to visit and find out more about the organisation.

Commenting, mayoral hopeful Ben Bradley said:

“It was a pleasure to be at Zink and High Peak Foodbank to meet Paul and his team, along with Buxton Councillor Linda Grooby, to talk about the community here and the huge range of services they offer, from education and employment, to social and mental health support.

“I really enjoyed speaking with the amazing group of staff and volunteers there who are delivering something really wonderful for their community.

“We also spoke about how the new Mayor and Combined Authority has the potential to really help people here, through major transport investment to help people access jobs and opportunities further afield, to the potential for new powers over employment programmes here, or to bring new investment and create jobs.

“It's a big chance for us to do more for our communities, and to support brilliant organisations like Zink too.”

Buxton Councillor Linda Grooby said: