Matlock Bath Illuminations are spellbinding as ever- in pictures
This weekend saw the launch of the 122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations- and the glittering display did not disappoint.
The autumnal night-time spectacular runs until October 27- you can purchase tickets here.
The122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations season kicked off with a bang on Saturday.
jpimedia
Derbyshire Dales District Council launched the popular annual event with a spectacular fireworks display.
jpimedia
Council leader Garry Purdy said: As a council we are immensely proud of this fabulous annual tradition dating way back to Queen Victorias diamond jubilee in 1897."
0
The Illuminations attracted well over 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath last year, extending the tourist season and providing a massive boost to the local economy."
jpimedia
View more