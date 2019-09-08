matlock

Matlock Bath Illuminations are spellbinding as ever- in pictures

This weekend saw the launch of the 122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations- and the glittering display did not disappoint.

The autumnal night-time spectacular runs until October 27- you can purchase tickets here.

The122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations season kicked off with a bang on Saturday.
The122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations season kicked off with a bang on Saturday.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Derbyshire Dales District Council launched the popular annual event with a spectacular fireworks display.
Derbyshire Dales District Council launched the popular annual event with a spectacular fireworks display.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Council leader Garry Purdy said: As a council we are immensely proud of this fabulous annual tradition dating way back to Queen Victorias diamond jubilee in 1897."
Council leader Garry Purdy said: As a council we are immensely proud of this fabulous annual tradition dating way back to Queen Victorias diamond jubilee in 1897."
0
Buy a Photo
The Illuminations attracted well over 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath last year, extending the tourist season and providing a massive boost to the local economy."
The Illuminations attracted well over 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath last year, extending the tourist season and providing a massive boost to the local economy."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3