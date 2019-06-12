Market-style arcade relaunches at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens

Buxton Pavilion Gardens has re-launched its Retail Arcade to the public - showcasing ‘the very best Buxton has to offer’ in locally-produced goods.

The arcade is set to host an ‘intriguing’ mix of retail and culinary offerings as well as works from more than 40 local artists.

A spokesman from Parkwood Leisure, who run the gardens, told how a collection of more than 20 local suppliers from Buxton and the surrounding Peak District would be offering ‘the very best of locally-produced goods ranging from organic pet foods, artisan chocolates, cheeses and baked goods to traditionally roasted coffee and luxurious aromatics’.

Visitors can also pick up an ‘impressive range of locally-produced greetings cards and comprehensive selection of books on the local area and beyond’.

High Peak borough councillor Damien Greenhalgh, member for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: “It’s great to see so many local High Peak producers, artisans and small businesses taking up these opportunities at the Pavilion Gardens and I wish them every success.

“The Council’s partner Parkwood Leisure is investing in the Gardens to improve the range of visitor attractions and amenities and I’m sure that this new retail hall will be extremely popular.”

Alex Godfrey, regional director ​for Parkwood Leisure, said “We are really excited to be working in partnership with High Peak Borough Council and we are now starting to complete the investments to improve the facilities at Pavilion Gardens.

“We will be working on the next phase of investment works prior to the summer holidays and later this year to make further improvements.”