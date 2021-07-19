Man's body recovered from Dove Holes quarry

Firefighters were called to Victory Quarry at 7.06pm yesterday (Sunday) following a 999-call reporting one male missing in the water. It was reported that the man had been seen in difficulty before the call to emergency services was made.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Paul Hawker said: “Sadly police and firefighters recovered the body of a male from Victory Quarry just before 23:00 hours last night following an extensive search and rescue effort. The thoughts and sympathy of everyone from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and all involved are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.”

Firefighters from Buxton, Whaley Bridge, New Mills and Staveley supported by crews from South Yorkshire’s Aston Park and Edington Station attended the incident alongside police colleagues.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo - Buxton Fire Station

Emergency service are now reiterating their message to people to stay out of quarries, rivers, reservoirs and other open water sources as the hot weather continues.

Group Manager Hawker added: “When the weather is hot, we know people are tempted to cool down by swimming and jumping into open water, however no matter how warm the weather is, the water remains cold which can cause the body to go into cold water shock, making it difficult for even the strongest swimmer. Hidden rocks and debris can also pose a threat as swimmers can easily get tangled and trapped.

“Yesterday there were over 200 people at Waterswallows Quarry, not far from Victory Quarry, and no-doubt countless others at quarries, reservoirs and rivers across the county. Despite repeated prevention messages and visits from the emergency services at known risks in the local area advising of the danger of swimming in flooded quarries where depth change can be quite sudden, it really is sad than a man has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.