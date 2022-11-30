On Friday November, 25 while members of Kinder Mountain Rescue were having a post meeting drink at the George Hotel they were alerted to an accident outside.

A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “A gentleman had fallen down the concrete steps to the subway and sustained a serious head injury.

“We were quickly on scene, where we provided casualty care by controlling the bleeding, managing for possible spinal injury and evacuating in a vacuum mattress to our base.

A man sustained a serious head injury after falling in Hayfield. Picture Kinder Mountain Rescue Team.

“At base we were able to provide additional medication, warmth and reassurance before handing over to an EMAS ambulance crew.”

This was callout number 40 of the year for the mountain rescue team with volunteers spending an hour and a half at the scene assisting the man. For more on the work of Kinder Mountain Rescue Team, see kmrt.org.uk.

