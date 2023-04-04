News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
19 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
3 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Major road in and out of Whaley Bridge reopens

After months of closures and diversions the main road through Whaley Bridge has finally reopened.

By Lucy Ball
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:49 BST

Buxton Road has been entirely closed to traffic since January while Network Rail carried out £5.1m repairs to the historic and grade II listed Victorian railway bridge.

On Friday the road finally reopened, although traffic lights will remain in place until the end of the month.

Helena Williams, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “March has been truly transformative for Buxton Road bridge – it started with trains running safely for passengers over the new structure and ends with us being able to reveal the restoration work and painting complete on the retained 160-year-old steelwork.

Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge has reopened after being closed since January.Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge has reopened after being closed since January.
Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge has reopened after being closed since January.
Most Popular

“Buxton Road is now open to traffic again, with traffic lights in place while the team safely makes finishing touches to the remaining masonry and steelwork.

"I’d like to thank local people for their patience and understanding and hope they are as impressed with the restored bridge as we are.”

The three-month project also saw a full railway closure for ten days while a new concrete bridge deck was lifted into place.

The essential upgrade of the Victorian-built railways bridge has seen the structure carrying the railway completely rebuilt and a third of the original Grade II listed bridge span retained and has been repainted in the original colours from when it was first installed.

Both High Peak MP Robert Largan and Derbyshire County Councillor for Whaley Bridge, Ruth George, are pleased to see the bridge reopened and have encouraged people to shop and support the traders who have had a difficult few months

Mrs George said: “It’s great to have the bridge open and buses travelling through Whaley Bridge again on their usual routes.

“The remaining works are shown as a Closure Order, but I have been reassured by Derbyshire County Council this is just for two overnight closures on Sunday nights between approx 12am and 6am to reposition and then finally remove the scaffolding.”Mr Largan added: “I am really glad that this highly disruptive work is finally at an end. It’s also great to see the repaired railway bridge looking fantastic.

By the end of the month both lanes of Buxton Road are expected to fully reopen.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Whaley BridgeRobert LarganNetwork RailVictorianRuth GeorgeDerbyshire County Council