Buxton Road has been entirely closed to traffic since January while Network Rail carried out £5.1m repairs to the historic and grade II listed Victorian railway bridge.

On Friday the road finally reopened, although traffic lights will remain in place until the end of the month.

Helena Williams, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “March has been truly transformative for Buxton Road bridge – it started with trains running safely for passengers over the new structure and ends with us being able to reveal the restoration work and painting complete on the retained 160-year-old steelwork.

Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge has reopened after being closed since January.

“Buxton Road is now open to traffic again, with traffic lights in place while the team safely makes finishing touches to the remaining masonry and steelwork.

"I’d like to thank local people for their patience and understanding and hope they are as impressed with the restored bridge as we are.”

The three-month project also saw a full railway closure for ten days while a new concrete bridge deck was lifted into place.

The essential upgrade of the Victorian-built railways bridge has seen the structure carrying the railway completely rebuilt and a third of the original Grade II listed bridge span retained and has been repainted in the original colours from when it was first installed.

Both High Peak MP Robert Largan and Derbyshire County Councillor for Whaley Bridge, Ruth George, are pleased to see the bridge reopened and have encouraged people to shop and support the traders who have had a difficult few months

Mrs George said: “It’s great to have the bridge open and buses travelling through Whaley Bridge again on their usual routes.

“The remaining works are shown as a Closure Order, but I have been reassured by Derbyshire County Council this is just for two overnight closures on Sunday nights between approx 12am and 6am to reposition and then finally remove the scaffolding.”Mr Largan added: “I am really glad that this highly disruptive work is finally at an end. It’s also great to see the repaired railway bridge looking fantastic.

By the end of the month both lanes of Buxton Road are expected to fully reopen.

