So relax this Mother’s Day weekend, put your feet up and enjoy these lovely pictures of daughters celebrating why their mother figure is so special.
1. High Peak Baby Bank mums
Here is me and some of my favourite Mums! All the wonderful ladies at High Peak Baby Bank work so hard to help families in our community. Photo Kirsty Jackson Photo: Kirsty Jackson
2. Holly and 'moomin'
Mine is "moomin" and is always helping me out, even if it means becoming a Christmas elf 4 weekends of the year. Photo Holly Howe Photo: Holly Howe
3. Julie and Maureen
Maureen Bright for always helping me out and being there for me, and being the best Grandma. Photo Julie Gregory Photo: Julie Gregory
4. Tracey and Irene
Me and my lovely Mum, Irene Belfield, she has always been there for me all through the ups and downs, and has been an amazing Granny and support to all of us. Photo Tracey Birkin Photo: Tracey Birkin