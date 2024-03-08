Me and my lovely mum Susan Gregory. She’s such a great grandma to my kids and nephews. We all love her to the moon and back. Photo Helen ChallandMe and my lovely mum Susan Gregory. She’s such a great grandma to my kids and nephews. We all love her to the moon and back. Photo Helen Challand
Lovely pictures of High Peak mums and daughters this Mother's Day

Mums, stepmums, mother-in-laws, nanas and grans we love you all.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT

So relax this Mother’s Day weekend, put your feet up and enjoy these lovely pictures of daughters celebrating why their mother figure is so special.

Here is me and some of my favourite Mums! All the wonderful ladies at High Peak Baby Bank work so hard to help families in our community. Photo Kirsty Jackson

1. High Peak Baby Bank mums

Mine is "moomin" and is always helping me out, even if it means becoming a Christmas elf 4 weekends of the year. Photo Holly Howe

2. Holly and 'moomin'

Maureen Bright for always helping me out and being there for me, and being the best Grandma. Photo Julie Gregory

3. Julie and Maureen

Me and my lovely Mum, Irene Belfield, she has always been there for me all through the ups and downs, and has been an amazing Granny and support to all of us. Photo Tracey Birkin

4. Tracey and Irene

