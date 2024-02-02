This wedding photograp of a Buxton couple from the 50s has been found in Orkney in Scotland now the new owner wants to reunite the family with their picture. Photo submitted

Karen Mack bought the picture of a Victorian dancer from a charity shop that deals with house clearances. The picture frame was smashed so she wanted to restore it.

When she got home and took apart the frame she found a professional wedding photo and now wants to find the couple or the family and return it to them.

The 53-year-old said: “I was quite surprised as I only bought it as the dancer caught my eye. But behind that picture is a beautiful couple on their wedding day.”

The official mount of the picture says Board of Buxton. James Robert Board operated a photographic studio at 9 Cavendish Circus, Buxton, from at least as early as 1926 until the firm closed in the 1970s.

Karen thinks judging by the couple’s outfits and hairstyle they were married in the 1950s - although there is no date on the picture. She said: “The couple are beautiful; they both look so happy and so proud. Judging by the details in the bride's dress and the huge bouquet she was holding, this was a day of celebration. A lot of love and effort went into those flowers. This couple had clearly been planning this day for a while.”

In the picture the duo are standing at the bottom of four steps with pillar type walls which very much looks like it would have been a wedding at the Town Hall by The Slopes.

Karen said: “I would love to reunite the photo back with the couple or their family if they aren’t with us anymore. As much as I want to get this much loved photo home I’m also really curious how it ended up in Orkney behind another photo so it would be great to learn more about the couple’s journey.”