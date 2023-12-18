News you can trust since 1852
Thumbs up for Christmas Dinner at Fairfield Endowed Junior. Photo submittedThumbs up for Christmas Dinner at Fairfield Endowed Junior. Photo submitted
Look at these 19 photos showing High Peak students getting ready for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner students across the High Peak have been getting into the festive spirit with jumper days and decorating the trees.
By Lucy Ball
Published 18th Dec 2023, 13:22 GMT

Who can you spot in this bumper gallery of festive pictures.

Thank you to all the schools who sent photos in.

Key Stage 1 enjoyed their rendition of 'The Litter Muncher' at Hayfield Primary School. Photo submitted

1. Litter Muncher

Year 2 at Hayfield Primary School loved their Christmas vet experience. They dressed up as vets and looked after their pets, bandaging them and giving them medicine. Photo submitted

2. Christmas vets

Christmas dinner day and dress in something Christmassy day. Photo submitted

3. Tucking in

Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior tree decorating for St Peters church tree festival. Photo submitted

4. Decorate the tree

