With Christmas just around the corner students across the High Peak have been getting into the festive spirit with jumper days and decorating the trees.
Who can you spot in this bumper gallery of festive pictures.
Thank you to all the schools who sent photos in.
1. Litter Muncher
Key Stage 1 enjoyed their rendition of 'The Litter Muncher' at Hayfield Primary School. Photo submitted Photo: submit
2. Christmas vets
Year 2 at Hayfield Primary School loved their Christmas vet experience. They dressed up as vets and looked after their pets, bandaging them and giving them medicine. Photo submitted Photo: submit
3. Tucking in
Christmas dinner day and dress in something Christmassy day. Photo submitted Photo: submit
4. Decorate the tree
Pupils at Fairfield Endowed Junior tree decorating for St Peters church tree festival. Photo submitted Photo: submit