Longnor Races returns this week

Hundreds of people will be enjoying fun on the farm as Longnor Races returns.

The annual event, which has been delighting crowds for generations, will be at Waterhouse Farm on Thursday, September 5.

There will be traditional competitions such as the potato races and gymkhana alongside the much-loved harness racing and fell running.

Organisers have confirmed the motorbike racing will be back this year, following an accident at last year’s event which left rider Sean Vose paralysed.

Entertaining the crowds will be a DJ as well as bar.

The first competitions start at 11.30am. The site has free car parking and admission is £7.50.