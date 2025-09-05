The key to Longnor Race’s longevity is making an event the whole village can be proud of, says the chairman.

Back for its 121st year Longnor Races will once again return to Waterhouse Farm on Thursday September, 18.

Chairman Stephen Mellor said: “There is something very special with Longnor Races.

“It’s carried on throughout the years where other events have sadly not stood the test of time.

Longnor Races will be back for the 121st year on Thursday September, 18 as the village keep the traditional event goiong strong. Photo Brian Eyre

“And that is because it has been handed down through the generations.”

The races started as a way to race the milk floats safely around town in Wakes Week and farmland owned by the Shirley family was offered up.

Stephen said: “In his will Mr Shirley said as long as there is a Shirley at Waterhouse Farm then there will be Longnor Races.

“And apart from the war, foot and mouth and covid the races have met every year at the same place.”

The current Mr Shirley has been on the committee since before Stephen joined in 1986, George Grindon has served the community for 65 years and Stephen says his father and uncle joined in the 1950s and 1960s.

“The baton gets passed down and everyone loves the races.

“They bring the community together for an event the whole village can be proud of.”

He says a lot of work goes on behind the scenes but it is all worth it on race day.

“Apart from the addition of motorbikes the event has stayed the same and I think people like that.

“This year we have Mrs Andrews providing the horses and gymkhana entrants, there will be the trotters and then the bikes and the fell race.

“It’s become a race for maiden horses or veterans and well established in the trotters calendar, we have participants from Wales, Shropshire and Scotland all taking part in the harness racing which is great.”

Stephen added: “It’s not just me it’s a team of volunteers who all work so hard

“The bar is run by volunteers and everyone who helps out are volunteers.

“Please come along and make the event a success so we can continue into the future.”

The gates will open at 11.30 which will be followed by the gymkhana then the trotters at 1.30 and the presentation for awards will take place before 8pm.