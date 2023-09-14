News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Local optician runs 85 miles for charity

A Chapel En Le Frith optician and her four legged running partner Daisy clocked up 85 miles to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.
By Emma ClarkeContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ruth Oldfield, an optometrist at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care’s Chapel En Le Frith branch, decided to take on the challenge as part of Scrivens’ 85th anniversary celebrations.

Ruth, who lives in Chapel En Le Frith, said: “I wanted to go the extra mile to celebrate Scrivens’ 85th anniversary, and taking on a month-long running challenge seemed the perfect way to do it!

“Daisy and I are really proud of our achievement. It’s brilliant to know that the money raised will make a difference in the lives of people affected by dementia, especially as it affects the lives of so many people in our community.

Most Popular
From left Scrivens staff Abbie Kidd, Ruth Oldfield plus dog Daisy and Melanie PageFrom left Scrivens staff Abbie Kidd, Ruth Oldfield plus dog Daisy and Melanie Page
From left Scrivens staff Abbie Kidd, Ruth Oldfield plus dog Daisy and Melanie Page

“I’m so grateful to our customers for their support. They’re at the heart of everything we do, and this customer-focused ethos has remained in place since the family business was established.

“The whole team at Chapel En Le Frith Scrivens is looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like!”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938. It has 169 stores in England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com

Related topics:Alzheimer's SocietyEnglandWales