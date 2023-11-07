Local history group to remember Freeman of Buxton at next talk
This month’s talk will be delving into the life of Major James Harvey Bounds MC who was the mayor of Buxton in 1945-1946.
Vivien Holden from the history group said: “John Kingsland will be telling the life story of Major James Harvey Bounds MC.
“Having started his working life at the railway works in Derby James Harvey Bounds went on to begin training as a church minister.
“His studies were interrupted by the outbreak of the First World War and he never resumed.
“After service in the Royal Army Medical Corps he set up a business in Manchester supplying medical textiles, uniforms, and other items to hospitals.
“Later on moving to Buxton he became a councillor, served on other committees and was Mayor of Buxton in 1945.
“He was later made a Freeman of the Borough but James Harvey Bounds died soon after this honour was bestowed.”
Vivien says this will be a very interesting talk looking into one of the prominent figures of the town.The Buxton Local History Society meets in Trinity Church Hall, Hardwick Mount Buxton on the third Wednesday of the month.
Both members and visitors are welcome and refreshments will be available.
This will be the Society's final meeting of the year and we will return in January with a talk on railways by Trevor Gilman.