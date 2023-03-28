Scarlett Haystead, accompanied by her mum Sam and dad Paul, completed a nine-mile climb up and down Kinder Scout in five hours on Saturday.

Paul said: “The weather was both windy and rainy throughout the entire walk. Scarlett was loving the walk as started to ascend Jacobs ladder up to the summit of Kinder Scout in horrendous windy conditions. We started our descent going through marshmallow land and down to Edale; we were now at the six-mile mark, Scarlett still didn’t seem tired and carried on relentlessly.”

Scarlett, who lives in Heanor, has raised £515 for Comic Relief through the hike which had to be postponed for a fortnight because of storms.

Scarlett Haystead with her mum Sam and dad Paul during their hike on Kinder Scout.

Since Scarlett started fundraising two years ago, she has walked 9.5 miles in 2021, and cycled 16.5 miles in 2022. Her mum said: “Scarlett always thinks of others, she has such a caring nature and I’m very proud of her.

“Comic Relief is an easy way to introduce children to fundraising. We let her know how much she’s raising; we encourage her, and she wants to do it because she understands that the money will help people.”

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “We are truly humbled by the incredible things our generous supporters do to fundraise for Red Nose Day. We love hearing about what people are up to around the country and congratulate Scarlett on her determined and fun challenge.”

