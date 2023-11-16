“The lake of lights is a beautiful and supportive event open to all who wish to remember a loved one lost by dedicating a light to them.”The event will be held at the Pavilion Gardens Boating lake in Buxton where dedicated tealights will be floated out onto the lake, followed by an atmospheric laser show and music.Matthew said: “We would like to see the whole community come to this year’s lake of lights as it’s open to everyone to remember someone they have lost and have a chance for a moment of reflection especially as in lead up to the busy Christmas time.“Everything that is raised through the lake of lights helps cover the event costs and supports the charitable activities of the Thomas Theyer Foundation.“We want to be able to continue our support across the High Peak which has included providing over 1200 counselling sessions since starting the service in 2021 and over 350 Outdoor activity sessions.“Our support is available to our beneficiary group of Special educational Needs and Difficult Life Circumstances aged between 6 to 24 years old, however our therapeutic services are available to the wider community and parents.”