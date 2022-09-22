Lifelong Buxton resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Olive Wood began her second century at the Pavilion Care Home on St John’s Road on Thursday, September 22, having lived under four kings, one queen and 21 prime ministers.

While she had no immediate descendants, she was a doting aunt and loved many friends’ children as if they were her own – and that extended family shared the occasion with her, including Carol Clemmet, daughter of her best friend, who has known ‘auntie Olive’ all her life.

Carol said: “She was thrilled by the celebrations the care home staff and her family have organised.”

Olive on her wedding day.

Olive was born on a Friday to Frank and Marion Brunt, and spent her childhood at St James’s Street alongside sister Marjorie, before the family moved to West Road.

Frank had grown up in his family’s painting and decorating business at 42 High Street – now Scrivener’s bookshop – a firm once commissioned to repaint the Spa Hotel.

Her grandparents also operated fancy goods shops at 8-10 High Street and 47 High Street, counting the Duchess of Devonshire among their occasional customers.

Carol said: “Olive’s great grandfather Robert Brunt was a renowned Buxtonian, widely known for decorating the wells for many years. He also made beautiful carved furniture, which is still in the family.”

Olive taking part in Buxton carnival as a child.

After completing her education at Hardwick Square School and Cavendish Grammar School, Olive worked in Buxton library. During the war years she was drafted in to do clerical work in the civil service offices at the Palace Hotel, then at the Balmoral on Marlborough Road.

During the famous winter of 1947, Olive's colleague Linda became stranded in Buxton, so the family invited her to move in until the snow was cleared a full month later.

After wartime hardships, Olive and Linda went on an adventure to the Isle of Man in search of bananas. Olive said it was “like finding gold.”

Olive devoted herself to caring for her father for many years. Then, in her mid-50s she married Edward ‘Ted’ Wood, a police officer who used to help her mother cross the busy West Road. They lived happily for many years on Dovedale Crescent, where their neighbours became good and lasting friends.

Olive, centre, with on holiday with friends.

