‘Lifeline’ transport service in Buxton under threat after losing DCC funding
Connex, based in Buxton, has two voluntary transport schemes.
One is to take people to and from medical appointments, a contract which is with Derbyshire County Council and is remaining until 2027.
However, as Derbyshire County Council makes budget cuts the £16,000 funding the charity received for its social transport will be lost from March, 31 and the service for elderly and vulnerable people is now under threat.
Andre Knirsch, chief operating officer for Connex, said: “Social isolation, loneliness and those living in rural areas without access to public transport will suffer the most with these cuts.
“We have decided as the service is so important we will try to carry on without the county council funding but it will be tough.
“We aren’t a taxi company, we can't just hike our prices up to meet the loss.”
Last year, almost 300 people used the social transport, including groups and wheelchair users as the service can offer two accessible vehicles, one of which a 16-seater minibus.
Connex has now launched an online giving page and the charity is asking people to make a donation and keep the volunteer drivers on the road.
Andre said: “The social transport is a real lifeline.
“It enables them to go out and see their friends and leave the four walls of their house for a change.
“These trips make a world of difference to those who may live alone or too far from a bus stop.
“Imagine if your only form of transport was taken away you’d feel very cut off from the world around you.
“Which is why we need your help to keep the service going.”
A donation of £18 will cover three life-changing journeys for someone in need, whereas £45 will support the daily operation of the service and £115 will provide twenty journeys.
To make a donation to the Connex Social Transport Service visit connex.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.