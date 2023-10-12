A top government official came to the High Peak after a community project was awarded a £250,000 grant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government’s Community Ownership Fund was set up to help save community assets at risk of loss and empower communities to shape the things that matter most locally to them.

Chinley Community Centre applied for some of the £12.3m funding and found out at the end of September the bid had been successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to mark the milestone moment in the project new Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young made the journey to Chinley to meet with residents today - Thursday October, 12.

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young visiting the Chinley Community Centre. Photo submitted

He said: “I’m really pleased I’ve come to Chinley. The money is important because it will unlock the potential Chinely has and give the community a new hub which is suitable and accessible for everyone and also has an energy efficient design.”

“I have been learning about Chinley from High Peak MP Rob Largan and he has been telling me about the new housing developments which means more people in the area so the new community centre will bring old and new residents together.”

The minister was given a tour of the existing building and given an overview of the Parish Council and Community Association’s project to rebuild Chinley and Buxworth Community Centre, and in particular explained the importance of replacing the building for the community.

Advertisement

Georgina Cooper, clerk of the council for Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside Parish Council said: “We are very pleased to welcome Minister Young to our Community Centre.

Chinley Community Centre will be rebuild making it a modern, eco and accessible new building. Photo submitted

Advertisement

“We are very grateful for the £250,000 contribution from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund which has enabled us to move forward on delivering the project, with construction likely to start in spring 2024.”

The existing Community Centre was constructed in the early 1970s with an expected lifespan of 25 years. It is now over 50 years old, in very poor condition and close to the end of its life.

However, it remains a vibrant and thriving local community asset where people come together and the new building will ensure this can continue to happen for future generations to come.

Advertisement

Working jointly with Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside Community Association the two organisations have together secured funding and pledges totalling over £1.2 million.

Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young visiting the Chinley Community Centre. Photo submitted

Georgina said, “The Parish Council and Community Association have been working together to secure a new building for nearly ten years now, so we were delighted to hear our bid to the Community Ownership Fund was successful.

Advertisement

“We are so grateful to all of our funders and supporters, including the National Lottery Community Fund who have pledged £490,000 towards our project, Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation and many more.”

In the summer, the Community Association ran a Crowdfunder campaign which included match funding from Sport England, which raised over £50,000.

Advertisement