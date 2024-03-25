Lantern Pike Cross
Hayfield Christians made their annual walk to Lantern Pike.
A hardy group of Christians from Hayfield and the surrounding area made the arduous walk from St Matthew's Church to the top of Lantern Pike.
Carrying a large wooden cross, commemorating Jesus Christ's walk from Jerusalem to Calvary, where he was crucified and died on Good Friday, over 2.000 years ago.
The cross is placed in the same spot every year and hymns are sung. It will stay there until Easter Monday.