Lantern Pike Cross

A hardy group of Christians from Hayfield and the surrounding area made the arduous walk from St Matthew's Church to the top of Lantern Pike.

Carrying a large wooden cross, commemorating Jesus Christ's walk from Jerusalem to Calvary, where he was crucified and died on Good Friday, over 2.000 years ago.