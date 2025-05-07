Labour has been given a “vivid wake-up call” following near-total defeat in the Derbyshire County Council elections, MPs say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour has been given a ‘vivid wake-up call’ following near-total defeat in the Derbyshire County Council elections, its MPs say.

In an eight-week sprint from a standing start, Reform UK now holds control of Derbyshire County Council with 42 councillors – having had none before the campaign – with Labour reduced to just three members.

However, the county retains its full house of Derbyshire MPs and now they have been given the opportunity to have their say on the results and what happens next.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It was clearly a hugely disappointing set of results for the Labour Party and a very vivid wakeup call for us.

“It is clear the scale of defeat is substantial and, unfortunately, we have lost some excellent councillors through no fault of their own.

“Reform do not appear to have any sort of manifesto and we are very unclear about what their policies will be on education, roads, social services, care homes etc but we wish the new members well and we will be keeping an eye on the decisions they make.”

Nigel Farage on his visit to Denby during the campaign said he would not back any of the local government reorganisation options put forward by the then Conservative administration and the districts, boroughs and city council.

He had said there was no public mandate for the reorganisation so his party would not be submitting bids.

Mr Perkins said if this turns out to be the case in Derbyshire then Reform would be “abdicating its responsibility”.

Jon Pearce, High Peak MP, said: “I wasn’t surprised to see that after eight disastrous years running Derbyshire County Council that voters threw the Conservatives out of County Hall.

“Whilst Labour only lost one seat to Reform in High Peak, I won’t shy away from the fact that it was also a tough night for Labour both in Derbyshire and across the country, we must absolutely learn the lesson from this.

“People are desperate for the change they voted for last July. It has only been 10 months and we are starting to see the difference a Labour Government can make to people’s lives.

“But for too long living standards have not been improving and until people start to feel better off and able to do more with their money each month, the frustration will continue to grow. That is the challenge we must face head on.

“Locally, I am fully committed to working with the new administration at County Hall to reverse the damage done by the Conservatives.

“However, it has not got off to a good start with the daft decision to ban certain flags being flown over County Hall.”

This follows a move from the national Reform UK party’s chairman Zia Yusuf announcing on Monday (May 5) that “Reform controlled English councils will move at speed to resolve that the *only* flags permitted to be flown on or in its buildings will be the Union Jack and the St George’s flag”.

Mr Yusuf said: “No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flag-poles, balconies, reception desks or council-chamber walls.”

In response, Mr Pearce said: “Many people in High Peak have taken in Ukrainians fleeing Putin’s invasion. To ban the council showing solidarity with Ukrainians, particularly as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe over another tyrant, sends completely the wrong message.”

Meanwhile, he said he would be “very surprised” if the Reform county council group does not submit a local government reorganisation bid, which would leave the only option being one put forward by the districts, boroughs and city – and first and only in line for the Government to consider.

Erewash MP Adam Thompson told the LDRS: “I am not sure how things will go, they have never run a council before. I don’t think we know how it is going to go.

“I don’t think it changes anything for my position, I was elected to be the MP for Erewash.”

Linsey Farnsworth, Amber Valley MP, said she was not ready to comment because she had not been back to Parliament yet. Parliament had risen on May 1 and returned today (May 6) following Mayday.

Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire MP, said: “The council is now under the leadership of Reform UK. I am unsure what that will mean for key issues.

“This includes adult social care and the future of Belper’s Ada Belfield Centre, which was earmarked for sale or closure by the council’s previous Conservative leadership.

“The Labour government is working hard and providing increased funding to councils to address these challenges. We now need to see Reform’s plan about how it will maximise this support locally.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet said: “This wasn’t the result we hoped for, but my fight for better county council services, and a stronger voice for our communities doesn’t stop here. I hear what voters are saying — and I’ll keep working to deliver the change they deserve.”

She detailed on Facebook: “So many friends, relatives and constituents told me why you were voting – and even campaigning – for Reform this time. I hear you, I understand why and it’s my job to make sure every Minister and Secretary of State hears your messages too.”

Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby declined to comment.

The Labour MPs for North East Derbyshire and South Derbyshire were approached for comment but have not yet responded as of this article’s publication.

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones wrote on Facebook: “Thank you to all our candidates who stood for Derbyshire County Council for their hard work in the last few years, including Joan (Dixon), the leader of the group.

“I wish all the newly elected councillors the best of luck. They have a huge job on their hands delivering for Derbyshire.”

South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett shared a video on Facebook, saying: “I got voted in as a Labour MP and that does not mean that I will start acting like a Reform MP to try and appease the views of people that I don’t agree with.

“I know some of you who lent me your vote last year will have voted Reform last week and I want to give you the faith that actually come the next General Election you will have felt the benefit (of Labour in Government).”