King honours former Derbyshire schoolgirl with CBE for services to education
A former Derbyshire school student who grew up to become a highly respected further education leader officially received her CBE from King Charles III this week, having been commended in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours list last summer.
Frances Wadsworth, who started out as a pupil at Baslow St Anne’s Primary School and Lady Manners School in Bakewell – and has maintained lifelong links with the area – was presented with the country’s third highest honour in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
She said: “Receiving a CBE from the King in recognition of my contribution to further education was an incredible honour and humbling experience. It is a moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Over the course of a 30-year career in the further education sector, Frances established a reputation as a senior leader with particular skills for steering improvement in struggling colleges.
She was appointed by the Government to serve as deputy further education commissioner in 2018, a role which sees her support more than 40 learning institutions across the country.
She is also currently serving as deputy chair of Ofqual, the national regulator for qualifications and exams.
After completing her own A-levels at Lady Manners – a time she describes as a “great springboard for my further learning and future career” – Frances went on to study English and philosophy at university and began a career in retail management before retaining as a teacher.
Looking back on that decision, she said: “I knew I needed a more personally fulfilling profession, and I have not been disappointed.”
Hers career also included a spell attached to the British Embassy in Washington DC while working with the British Council, and extended periods leading colleges in Croydon and East Surrey.
Frances said: “The impact of a well-run further education college on students’ lives and the communities it serves is immense, and the personal satisfaction in leading a good college is incomparable.
“Working with college leaders and boards to improve the quality of education, through strengthened leadership and governance has been very fulfilling. The opportunity and responsibility to provide advice and support for college improvement in this important sector is an absolute privilege.”