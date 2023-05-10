On Thursday April, 27 26 team members took part in a mammoth rescue of a Kai, a dog who had fallen at Kinder Downfall and became trapped on a ledge with a 50m drop below.

Owner Ali had spent three hours trying to retrive her dog before calling the rescue team to assist her.

They were called out at 7.45pm and did not return to base until 3am after performing a full rope rescue.

Ali and Kai returned to Kinder Mountain Rescue Team's base in Hayfield to thank them for saving their lives. Pic submitted

Mike Potts Press officer for Kinder Mountain Rescue Team said: “To those who might question why we go to so much trouble to rescue animals, it's worth noting that this was not just a rescue of the dog, Kai, but also of Ali.

“In trying to rescue Kai, Ali was in danger of coming to serious harm herself, given the steep/vertical ground and appalling weather - to most dog owners, these aren't just pets, they're family members and part of our assessment is whether the owners will come to harm trying to rescue them.

“As it was, Ali was becoming quite hypothermic in the atrocious conditions on the night, having lost her safety kit and having spent several hours trying to get to Kai.

“She did absolutely the right thing in calling for help and we are certain that we saved two lives that night, not just one.”

Kai was rescued by Kinder Mountain Rescue Team from a ledge on Kinder Downfall after being stuck there for ten hours. Pic submitted