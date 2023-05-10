News you can trust since 1852
Kinder Mountain Rescue Team thanked after seven-hour rescue to save dog’s life

The volunteers at Kinder Mountain Rescue have been thanked by the dog and owner they saved in a dramatic seven-hour rescue in horrendous weather conditions.

By Lucy Ball
Published 10th May 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:52 BST

On Thursday April, 27 26 team members took part in a mammoth rescue of a Kai, a dog who had fallen at Kinder Downfall and became trapped on a ledge with a 50m drop below.

Owner Ali had spent three hours trying to retrive her dog before calling the rescue team to assist her.

They were called out at 7.45pm and did not return to base until 3am after performing a full rope rescue.

Ali and Kai returned to Kinder Mountain Rescue Team's base in Hayfield to thank them for saving their lives. Pic submittedAli and Kai returned to Kinder Mountain Rescue Team's base in Hayfield to thank them for saving their lives. Pic submitted
Mike Potts Press officer for Kinder Mountain Rescue Team said: “To those who might question why we go to so much trouble to rescue animals, it's worth noting that this was not just a rescue of the dog, Kai, but also of Ali.

“In trying to rescue Kai, Ali was in danger of coming to serious harm herself, given the steep/vertical ground and appalling weather - to most dog owners, these aren't just pets, they're family members and part of our assessment is whether the owners will come to harm trying to rescue them.

“As it was, Ali was becoming quite hypothermic in the atrocious conditions on the night, having lost her safety kit and having spent several hours trying to get to Kai.

“She did absolutely the right thing in calling for help and we are certain that we saved two lives that night, not just one.”

Kai was rescued by Kinder Mountain Rescue Team from a ledge on Kinder Downfall after being stuck there for ten hours. Pic submittedKai was rescued by Kinder Mountain Rescue Team from a ledge on Kinder Downfall after being stuck there for ten hours. Pic submitted
Ali and Kai have since returned to the team’s base in Hayfield with presents and gifts including a paw print picture from Kai and her other dogs.