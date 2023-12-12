A 12-year-old boy has been selling logs and kindling all year and has donated £400 to Whaley Bridge Foodbank to help them provide Christmas meals for vulnerable people this year.

Gregory Dent has been selling logs to raise money for the Whaley Bridge foodbank and the money will be used to buy meals for Christmas Day. Photo submitted

Gregory Dent has been selling scrap wood as kindling for over a year and the money will ensure people of Whaley Bridge and beyond who would not be able to afford a meal on Christmas Day can still have one.

His dad Nick Dent said: “Gregory is a great kid.

“He learnt about firemaking at scouts and through my work I have access to scrap wood so he decided to start selling waste wood as kindling.

“He understands that things are hard for people at the minute and people are struggling so he decided to donate the money to the food bank.”

He started his project last year and donated money for Christmas meals but Nick says people did not know about it but this year they want to help more people.

He said: “All meals will be made in advance and collected on Christmas Eve to be eaten at home because as Gregory said no matter what people are going through everyone deserves a Christmas meal.”

Gregory goes to New Mills High School and used to live in Stockport.

Nick says Gregory has settled well into village life and can often be seen in the social club with his mum collecting glasses and earning himself a few pounds.

Nick said: “Gregory has kept his books all year, bought a log-splitter and his nets out of his earnings.

“He has also kept £100 for himself because he has worked hard all year and it’s only fair he gets some reward for his hard work and is saving up for some Lego.”

Nick says anyone who wants a Christmas meal should contact Nev Clarke at the Transhipment Warehouse and vegetarians, vegans will be catered for with meals made at separate houses to respect people’s wishes.

He added: “I’m so proud of him, as is his mum who I co-parent with.