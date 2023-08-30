There will be a variety of music, history, crafts and quirky performances as New Mills Festival returns.

The annual celebration of arts and culture will take over the town on Friday September, 8.

Alison Johnson, for the festival said: “The community led nature of New Mills Festival means the programme of events this year as ever has been joyfully unpredictable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There's an awesome mix of the entertainment that has formed the backbone of New Mills Festival for years, rubbing shoulders with surprise new ventures from our creative community.”

Words or Music just one of the acts at this years New Mills Festival. Pic New Mills Festival

She says there will be an ‘amazing variety’ of music coming to town. “We have choral music, brass bands, electronic, rant violins, something for everyone.

“Proms in the Park is a first for New Mills, with traditional last night of the proms style sing-along anthems in the outdoors at High Lea Park on Sunday September, 10 and it’s a bargain at £3 per ticket.”

The free local history lecture this year is exploring waterways and railways of the Derbyshire High Peak on Friday September, 8 at 7:30pm.

Advertisement

There's a range of crafty events; a festival within a festival on Sunday September, 10 with Wood, Willow and Weave featuring rural crafts and artisans in a celebration of local traditional skills.

Advertisement

This is at the Rock Mill Centre in New Mills from 11am to 5pm.

Alison said: “And of course there's always room for the quirky in New Mills, and I'd single out three events.

“Firstly Professor Wormcast's worm safari is back for a second year, worm facts, banter, and a late night meander through town in search of worm sightings. Secondly, Tony Audenshaw's I Keep a lot of things ... in the shed following on from his lockdown series on youtube and there will be two performances on Saturday September, 16 £10 plus booking fee ticket in advance needed.

Advertisement

“On another note we have the thought provoking Nothing Gold can stay where Naomi Kendrick is opening her Hawk Road studio to show her collection of work exploring approaches to old age.”