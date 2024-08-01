Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world’s most critically acclaimed James Bond concert is back again to tour the UK and coming to Buxton during the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The James Bond Concert Spectacular will be appearing at the Buxton Opera House on Sunday August, 25.

With stunning vocal performances, exquisite musicianship, and detailed arrangements that stay faithful to the iconic spy film franchise, The James Bond Concert Spectacular takes audiences on a thrilling rollercoaster to rival the movies.

Bringing the music of this legendary series to life once more, director Warren Ringham said: “The James Bond Concert Spectacular by Q The Music is a show that is created by Bond fans for Bond fans.

The world renowned James Bond Concert Spectacular coming to Buxton on Sunday August, 25. Photo submitted

“It is a show with a palpable love of Bond and the 007 music with a level of enthusiasm and flair that you will really feel come out of the performance.

Featuring all the legendary Bond songs, such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die and Nobody Does It Better, this thrilling lineup is sure to excite all audiences, not just the hardcore fans.

Adding further dazzle to this striking night of musical entertainment, Caroline Bliss, Miss Moneypenny herself will be hosting the concert and guiding audiences throughout the evening.

She will also be sharing wonderful anecdotes and memories from her time filming The Living Daylights and Licence To Kill.

The show has become synonymous with top 007 events around the world.

In 2017 they were asked to perform at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event at Pinewood Studios for British film and TV industry stars including Sir Michael Caine, Dame Joan Collins and David Walliams.

Mr Ringham said: “These concerts have become a great way of bringing Bond fans together, and after more than 60 years of Bond films, we feel we are keeping the music alive and taking it to new audiences at the same time.

“Whilst nothing can compare to the iconic original performances, there is also nothing like live music, and we always bring a passion and authenticity to our versions, which are faithful to the original arrangements to incredible levels of detail.”

He added: “The love of what we do, and the love of Bond, is infectious and undeniable.”

Tickets are £29 for more information or to book visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/the-james-bond-concert-spectacular-1