"It was an amazing experience": Peak District girl makes screen debut in HBO hit House of the Dragon

A four-year-old girl from a Peak District village appeared on screens all around the world last week as she made her acting debut as a princess caught up in the royal wars of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Lulu Barker was cast as Jaehaera Targaryen in the first episode of the programme’s second series, broadcast on Sunday, June 16, and is expected to feature in at least one more chapter from the character’s childhood.

Her role continues a real-life family dynasty fit for the great houses of Westeros – mum Emma Hopkins is a former West End performer who now runs the internationally touring Pitch Perfect choir in Great Longstone with her own mum, Louise, and husband Tom Barker.

Not only that, but Lulu’s younger sister, Ziggy, appeared in the first series of House of the Dragon, playing the mother of Lulu’s character as a baby.

Lulu with the actress Phia Saban, playing on-screen mum Queen Helaena Targaryen. (Photo: Emma Hopkins)

Tideswell resident Emma, 30, said: “I’ve got three little girls and they all sing in the studio with me. They just love performing. It’s in their blood.

“It was amazing Ziggy being part of it, but to have two daughters cast is a bit surreal. We’re really proud of them.”

She added: “I think it was just coincidence. We signed Lulu up with agency Bonnie and Betty and a couple of weeks later this audition came through.

"I never asked why she was chosen, but all the girls have blonde hair and blue eyes, which is part of the story, and Lulu looks a bit like the actress who was playing her mum on screen.

Four-year-old Lulu Barker was delighted to watch her screen debut in House of the Dragon. (Photo: Emma Hopkins)

“We never watched Game of Thrones before, but my brother was a massive fan and he told us how lucky we are to be part of it, and now we’re fans too.”

After recording a video audition and meeting the director and her scene partners, Lulu worked on set at Warner Bros. London studios on several occasions over the past year.

Emma said: “It was an amazing experience and opportunity. Now when we watch stuff on television we see it in a totally different light.

"You don't understand the level of detail that goes into it until you're there. The set is so huge that Lulu thought it was a real castle. There was fire everywhere and all the props and sets are so intricate."

Lulu's character will have a big part to play in the future history of Westeros. (Photo: Emma Hopkins)

She added: “All the children’s scenes are filmed separately so it’s not as intense as you might think. Everyone was really good with her, and the actress who played her mum really took time to help her settle in.

"There were parts of her scene which were not child-friendly at all, so they had to make a life-size dummy of her, and she had all these prosthetics made. It's really clever how they put it together."

As the king’s daughter, Lulu shared her scenes with her on-screen twin brother Jaehaerys. Without giving away any spoilers, audiences familiar with George RR Martin’s work will know that things do not always end well for male heirs.

That meant Emma and Tom decided to only watch part of the programme together with Lulu.

Lulu had her own trailer on set at Warner Bros. studios in London. (Photo: Emma Hopkins)

Emma said: “The first scene was fine for her to watch but the second one’s a little bit scary for someone her age. She was shocked just to see herself on television.

“She’s so little I don’t think she understood what the filming way about. She understands live performance because she’s performed in our shows, so she probably thought it was just the same when there were 50 people in the studio watching her do the scene.

"She was only three at the time, but she really did learn a lot about all the crafts in the industry, and she enjoyed meeting all these new people. She'd love to do it again."

While Jaehaera has a greater part to play in the future of the programme – just renewed for a third season – this is likely the end of Lulu’s involvement for now.

Emma said: “I think she’ll be in the third episode and then that will be it. The characters grow up every season, so I think Jaehaera will be older next time, and some other lucky girl will get to play her.”

Having proved a natural in front of the camera, Emma hopes there will be more opportunities to come for Lulu, and her latest job has involved another fierce rivalry.

Lulu with some of her co-stars. (Photo: Contributed)

Emma said: “She’s just done a modelling campaign for Arsenal. We’re all Manchester United fans but we can’t wait to see how the pictures turn out.”