Liz Broomhead MBE stepped down as chair of the Hartington Community Group after over a decade.

Liz Broomhead MBE has been at the helm of the Hartington Community Group since it was formed back in 2011.

The Hartington Community Group, HCG, provides advice and funding to local causes, as well as supporting over 30 groups and activities in the village including for sport, music, history, art, crafts, and comunity initiatives such as litter picking, the village trail and the environment.

The team of volunteers also coordinates celebrations for events across the village including national Royal commemorations and provides support to others such as the wells dressings, harvest festival and Christmas.

Liz said: “It is not who you are but what you do.

“And there certainly a lot of “doers,” and always has been, in this far-reaching community.

“Doers get rid of barriers, create opportunities and share knowledge; people are the key not money.”

Keith Quine, member of HCG and chair of trustees at the Village Hall, said: “It has been heart-warming to see the steady growth of the Community Group to the current point in time where an unusually wide range of activities are available to our community of 300.

“Such a diverse range now reflects our community needs, reducing the need for residents to travel to urban centres, and brings together the range of experiences and skills of volunteers.

“Liz, as chair, has provided inspirational and energetic leadership and will continue to play a significant part in the life of our community. All within our community owe her a deep sense of gratitude for her commitment to help others.”

Liz stepped down from her role last month and she passed the baton to Phillip Neal.

Phillip added: “Liz leaves a tremendous legacy, and one that I hope I can continue to build upon.

“I'm personally grateful as the new chair for all of the help and guidance Liz has given to me and will continue to ask for that guidance I'm sure on a regular basis.”