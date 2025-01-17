Infamous 40,000 doomed love locks finally rehomed at Peak District stately home - with new structure coming soon

After a four-year campaign Bakewell's 40,000 love locks finally have a new home, with the unveiling taking place next month.

The padlocks were previously attached to Weir Bridge in Bakewell but were taken off for repair work.

Derbyshire County Council intended to melt the locks down causing an outcry among people who have locks attached to the bridge, including in memory of loved ones.

Richard Young (Save the Love Locks Campaigner) called Emma Harrison the owner of nearby stately home - Thornbridge Hall - to ask for help.

Emma said: “I had no idea what it would entail - but the thought of 40,000 memories being sold for scrap made me feel sick.

"If no one else will love them and look after them - I will.”

Working with planners from the Peak District National Park, Emma designed and got planning permission for a brand new structure, The Love Locker, to house the 40,000 locks - in an order that replicates the bridge so that people can find their love locks again.

Emma added she has been overwhelmed with stories about how the community cherished the locks, with one family coming to pay tribute to their son who died from cancer in 2023 at the age of five, as he "loved the locks".

About 140 people have now offered to re-thread the locks to the new structure at the Grade II-listed home.

Local companies have donated tens of thousands pounds of time and materials and residents have gifted £1.8k to pay for the benches and some of the materials.

The locks have now arrived at Thornbridge - more than 5 tonnes in 144 bags and the build has begun.

The new structure will be launched on on Valentine's Day, February 14.

