The owner of One Small Step on Hall Bank in Buxton has sold children’s shoes for more than a decade and even appeared on Cbeebies with Mr Tumble but says she is now swapping shoes for sawdust as she goes to work with her partner’s joinery business.

Nichola Sargeant has been trying for almost a year to look for a buyer to take on the independent shop but after no interest is closing her doors on Saturday February, 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I have given 11 and a half years of following my dream of owning a shoe shop.

Nichola Sargent of One Small Steps shoe shop

"I’ve made some wonderful friends and had customers who would travel from miles around just to come and shop with me.

"I even had a family who regularly came over from Ireland for my shoes.

"But so much has changed including how people shop now that it’s time for me to move on.”

Nichola was working at the college in Leek helping other businesses start up and she wanted to do it herself.

Nichola Sargent of One Small Steps shoe shop

She said: “I’ve always had a passion for shoes and wanted to do something which gave families a good quality service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s not just about buying a pair of shoes it’s about being measured and fitted by a professional.”

Nichola won awards from Dragon’s Den Theo Paphitis and the Buxton Advertiser during her trading time and is sad to say goodbye.

"It’s not just me people were visiting, it would be the Gardens and the town as well and they would spend money in cafes or on ice creams so all that will be lost now too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Over the years and especially since the pandemic there has been a change in the way people shop, things are more online now.

"And the younger generation who are now having children aren’t coming to see me as much as the people did when I first opened because they can get everything off the internet now.

"I’ll be sad to say goodbye but the time is right.”

There will be 50 per cent off all stock until the shop closes.

Advertisement

Advertisement