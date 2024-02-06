An independent bookstore in the High Peak has been named as one of the top 12 book shops in the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High Peak Bookstore and Cafe has been named as one of the best in the country as voted for by readers of The Times newspaper.

A spokesperson for The Times said: “We highlighted places which combined books with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Woodhams-Beazeley, for The Times said: “A derelict garage on a busy road has been transformed into a cavernous booklover’s paradise with a surprisingly large art section, a wealth of local interest books and appealing bargains for every age and niche interest.

High Peak Bookstore and Cafe has been named as one of the top 12 bookstores in the country. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Its café is one of the best in the area, showcasing local produce, and always perfect after a walk in the hills.

“Add in a busy programme of talks, comedy and quiz nights and other events, knowledgeable staff and tables of locally produced crafts. I think it could inspire even the most reluctant reader to find a book to enjoy.”

Louisa Mcphie, managing director and owner of the High Peak Bookstore and Cafe at Brierlow Bar, said: “It was a total surprise to to find this in The Times online - it’s very exciting.

Advertisement

“Thanks to our wonderful customers once again, we’ve made the top 12.

Advertisement

“High Peak Bookstore & Cafe is a constant work in progress and our great customers have supported us every step of the way.”

People took to social media to congratulate the bookshop.

One customer said: “I love your bookshop, great books, great staff, great food in cafe. All set in lovely Derbyshire - what more does anyone need?”

Another said: “Well done and well deserved you are an amazing place to visit and if like me you are an avid reader or just a browser you will definitely come out with something you find. Well done.”

Advertisement

A third said: “Well deserved, and I’m lucky to have this fantastic bookshop on my doorstep.”