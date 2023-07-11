News you can trust since 1852
It was a day when hundreds of local youngsters got a chance to shine.

In pictures: scenes of joy on the streets of Buxton as carnival day returns

The streets of Buxton hosted a riot of joyous sound and colour at the weekend as the annual carnival parade returned to the delight of a packed crowd of spectators.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:20 BST

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch more than 50 floats and vehicles pass through the town centre on Saturday, July 8, flanked by all manner of creatively costumed characters.

It was the first year since the pandemic began that organisers have not had to contend with Covid challenges, and that freedom gave rise to the biggest fiesta in several years, showing that the traditional celebrations show no sign of losing their appeal.

Our photographer was out and about, along with a cameraman from the giant puppet group Two Left Hands.

Elvis has left Chelmorton

1. Buxton Carnival 2023

Elvis has left Chelmorton Photo: Jason Chadwick

NHS staff were also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the service.

2. Buxton Carnival 2023

NHS staff were also celebrating the 75th anniversary of the service. Photo: Jason Chadwick

These two were clowning around.

3. Buxton Carnival 2023

These two were clowning around. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Cirque du Silly escaped the big top.

4. Buxton Carnival 2023

Cirque du Silly escaped the big top. Photo: Jason Chadwick

