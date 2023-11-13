In pictures – people across the High Peak paying their respects on Remembrance Sunday
There were parades, wreath laying and a moments silence as the High Peak came together to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
The parade returned to Chapel-en-le Frith for the first time since 2019, a new memorial was unveiled in New Mills to honour Queen Elizabeth II and a new tradition of laying crosses at the war graves of soldiers in Buxton was started this year as part of the Remembrance celebrations.
Take a look at the bumper gallery and see who you can see.
