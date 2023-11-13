News you can trust since 1852
Buxton Remembrance Service, the parade through the Crescent. Photo Jason ChadwickBuxton Remembrance Service, the parade through the Crescent. Photo Jason Chadwick
In pictures – people across the High Peak paying their respects on Remembrance Sunday

There were parades, wreath laying and a moments silence as the High Peak came together to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
By Lucy Ball
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:48 GMT

The parade returned to Chapel-en-le Frith for the first time since 2019, a new memorial was unveiled in New Mills to honour Queen Elizabeth II and a new tradition of laying crosses at the war graves of soldiers in Buxton was started this year as part of the Remembrance celebrations.

Take a look at the bumper gallery and see who you can see.

Marching with pride past the Crescent. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. marching with pride

Marching with pride past the Crescent. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Music to march to. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Music to march to

Music to march to. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

The Buxton parade passed through the Crescent and by the Pump Room. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Past the Pump Room

The Buxton parade passed through the Crescent and by the Pump Room. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Buxton Remembrance Service. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Proud military

Buxton Remembrance Service. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

